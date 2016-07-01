Real Madrid look to be back in the race to sign Paulo Dybala, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Joya has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, scoring ten Serie A goals, including a hat-trick against Sassuolo.

The Argentine signed a new deal in April this year, but has ended up in Florentino Perez’s sights ever since Kylian M’Bappe went to Paris Saint-Germain instead.

It is reported that the Spanish side’s interest in Dybala had cooled since the Champions League final, when he had a poor game against the Galacticos.

Dybala was linked to Manchester United in the last few days

The problem being that Juventus have already guaranteed profits

30m in the current fiscal year, meaning that they don’t need to sell unless it’s at their price.

Dybala earns 7m a year, and is set to remain with the bianconeri until 2022.