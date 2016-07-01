Form Spain: Man Utd alerted as Real Madrid resume interest in Dybala
26 September at 19:08Real Madrid look to be back in the race to sign Paulo Dybala, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Joya has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, scoring ten Serie A goals, including a hat-trick against Sassuolo.
The Argentine signed a new deal in April this year, but has ended up in Florentino Perez’s sights ever since Kylian M’Bappe went to Paris Saint-Germain instead.
It is reported that the Spanish side’s interest in Dybala had cooled since the Champions League final, when he had a poor game against the Galacticos.
Dybala was linked to Manchester United in the last few days, thought Eurosport reported that the Red Devils’ € 175 million offer may not be enough to persuade Juventus to sell the Argentinean star.
The problem being that Juventus have already guaranteed profits of €30m in the current fiscal year, meaning that they don’t need to sell unless it’s at their price.
Dybala earns 7m a year, and is set to remain with the bianconeri until 2022.
