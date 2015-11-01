Real Madrid reportedly close to signing Chelsea star
23 February at 18:09Real Madrid are reportedly close to signing Chelsea star Eden Hazard, according to an exclusive report of the Daily Express. According to the British tabloid, the Merengues are in secret transfer talks with the Belgium International who is being heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu over the last few seasons.
Real Madrid are said to be finalizing Hazard’s summer move with the LaLiga table leaders who are also planning to make another big signing from the Stamford Bridge.
The Express also claims that Man Utd’s David De Gea is Florentino Perez’s summer transfer priority for the role of goalkeeper alongside Chelsea’s Thbaut Courtois.
The Express, however, fails to reveal Hazard’s price-tag which means Real Madrid may not be as close to sign Hazard as the British tabloid whispers. There is no doubt, however, that the Belgian is a long time target of both Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez.
