The Roma goalkeeper has already been targeted by a number of Premier League clubs, and is seen as being the closest to Liverpool, though Chelsea like him too.

The news emerges as Florentino Perez looks to replace Keylor Navas - who is not believed to possess enough star power - and replace him with someone else.

It appears that Thibaut Courtois and David De Gea are too difficult to get at, with the latter in talks with Manchester United, who are rumoured to be offering him a huge raise.

Mundo Deportivo write that Real like Alisson, who has kept a massive 12 clean sheets in Serie A this season, second only to Pepe Reina.

That said, recent reports indicated that Alisson already sees himself as going to Liverpool, though his

65 million tag has certainly raised eyebrows.

Who will end up nabbing the Brazilian Number 1?