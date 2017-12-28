Real Madrid rival Man United for left-back sensation
29 December at 13:30Real Madrid want a piece of Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon, who is also being targeted by Manchester United and Tottenham.
Sessegnon is seen as a potential replacement for Marcelo, and has been on most Premier League clubs’ radars for the last 18 months, during which he has become a regular starter at Fulham, who are still stuck in the Championship.
Marcelo is one of two players (the other being Karim Benzema) who have come in for a beating from Real’s top echelons of late. The Merengues are coming off an embarrassing 3-0 hammering at home at the hands of Barcelona, and it looks like they are up for a revamp.
With so many clubs in pursuit of the 17-year-old, one voice of reason has emerged, that of Slavisa Jokanovic.
The Cottagers’ Coach has smartly remarked that Sessegnon is currently getting football where he is, saying that “I wish he is going to stay with me, but it’s not in my control. I believe he’s a clever man, believe the people around him are clever enough, he’s played more than 50 games, he’s 17, I know in the past in the last summer there’s been interest around him but he took the decision to stay with us, a fantastic decision in my opinion!’
