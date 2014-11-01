Roma may be sabotaged in their quest to replace sporting director Walter Sabatini.

Florentino Perez is reported to be very enthusiastic about the Sevilla miracle man, who has spent years turning cheap buys into expensive sales, including Inter man Geoffrey Kondogbia and Milan star Carlos Bacca, who was acquired for €7 million and sold on for €30m

Perez’s idea is to use Monchi as part of his re-election campaign, with elections coming up in June.

Thing is, Roma are still ahead, if anything because of Monchi’s declarations that he’s always wanted to try his hand overseas if he ever left Sevilla.

Though his successful trading has been evident to all for years, this is arguably the greatest season on record for the Spaniard, who has helped propel Sevilla to third place in La Liga, a mere four points off leaders Barcelona and ahead of Atletico Madrid.