The 2016/17 campaign is about to enter its most thrilling phase but somebody is already thinking about the next one. Spanish media Cadena Cope have leaked Real Madrid’s kit for the 2017/18 campaign. If confirmed, the home kit will be of course white as usual with stripes and main logo coloured in turquoise. The same colour is also present in the second and third kit for the next campaign of the LaLiga giants. The away kit (in the middle) will be black and turquoise, the third one just turquoise with white numbers and main sponsor.