Real Madrid's Butragueño foresees difficult Juve tie, praises win over Tottenham

Real Madrid's Director of Institutional Relations, the legendary Emilio Butragueño, predicted today that the quarter-final tie against Juventus in the European Champions League will be "very difficult."



"We know that it will be a very difficult matchup. We were already told against PSG that we would perhaps not go through, and here we are, I hope we go back to semifinals and then we'll see, "Butragueño told Bein Sports.



"They are always dangerous because they have a winning mentality and are very talented", added the former Madrid player. The Italians and Madrilenians already starred in the final of the last edition of the Champions League that Real Madrid won 4-1. The Blancos, on the other hand, have never managed to overcome a tie with Juventus in a two-legged affair.



"I think that Tottenham was superior to them in several stages of their round of 16, but they had the courage to hold firm and that says a lot about their competitiveness and courage," said Butragueño. "We have to be at our best in Italy and then, with enthusiasm and with great respect for Juve, do the same at home."