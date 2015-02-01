Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in secret talks with Man Utd

Spanish media outlet Don ballon reports that former Tottenham Hotspur winger, Welsh international Gareth Bale, has informed Real Madrid President Florentino Perez in no uncertain terms that he wishes to leave the Los Merengues.



According to the report, the player's representative, Jonathan Barnett, has told the Real Madrid supremo that his client does not wish to meet the same fate that Cristiano Ronaldo has in that Portuguese player is jeered and booed by the Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu. Therefore Bale wants to leave the club on his terms and not wait to be ousted.



Furthermore, according to the report, Bale has been holding secret talks for weeks with the club he wishes to join after leaving Real Madrid, namely Manchester United. Mourinho does not reportedly want Ronaldo back at the club but has reportedly indicated to the Welsh winger that he can restore him back to his prime, something that has caught Bale's attention.



So much that Bale is willing to lower his wages to make a move happen but this does not remove all the obstacles as Man Utd dont want to spend more than €60 million whilst Real Madrid are asking for €90 million.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)