Real Madrid's Gareth Bale to be rested against Athletic Bilbao

Spanish media outlet Marca reports that Real Madrid's Welsh winger Gareth Bale will miss this weekends La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao as a precautionary measure after yesterday's impressive performance in the Copa del Rey.



According to the report, it is not the recurrence of any previous injury and Real Madrid are willing to show patience in their desire to get Bale back to top condition for the first time in a while.



Marca reports further that the former Tottenham Hotspur player felt a discomfort after not having played for two months due to many different injuries and so Los Merengues coach Zinedine Zidane does not wish to risk anything to worsen Bale's physical status but instead nurture him back to full fitness.



If everything goes to plan the Welshman will play in next week's Champions League fixture against Borussia Dortmund to get some minutes under his belt as he slowly returns to full match fitness.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)