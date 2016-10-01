Real Madrid's January transfer strategy revealed

It’s clear, Real Madrid is not not afraid to make splashes during transfer windows. With January on the horizon, Los Blancos need to fill a number of holes if they are to defend their Champions League title.



With the league seemingly out of reach as Barcelona hold a commanding lead, Florentino Perez is looking towards reinforcing his squad. However, don’t expect him to spend freely like he tried with Kylian Mbappe this past summer.



Problems arise when deciding exactly who they would like to sign as some options, including Timo Werner, are cup-tied for European competition with those who aren't, such as Mauro Icardi, enjoying life as the star man at their current club and unlikely to be a constant starter in Madrid.



Real are keen to sign a striker and, if the situation arises, a central defender, before January 31.



In recent years, Zinedine Zidane has focused on young signings such as Dani Ceballos and Vinicius, and while this tactic is to remain, there is the cash ready and waiting for Los Blancos to go and capture a ready made addition to boost the team.