Real Madrid’s top summer targets revealed
26 December at 18:00FIFA have halved Real Madrid’s transfer ban and the LaLiga giants will be able to sign new players in summer 2017. The Blancos president Florentino Perez wants to refurbish the team’s attacking department and, according to a report of Mundo Deportivo, there are two absolute top-class footballers on top of Real Madrid’s summer shopping list.
Real Madrid’s transfer priority is Paulo Dybala. The Juventus ace is one of the most promising strikers out there but has already proved to be ready to play big games for big clubs. La Joya joined Juventus for € 40 million in summer 2015 and he’s now probably worth three times than that.
Juventus are not eager to sell their star next summer, so much so Dybala is set to sign a new contract with the club in the near future. Dybala is going to become one of Juventus’ best paid players.
In case Real Madrid fail to sign the Argentinianan striker, Florentino Perez would be reportedly ready to make an offer for Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is having a terrific form over the last two campaigns having scored 59 goals in 71 games since August 2015.
