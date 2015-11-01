Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos approves shocking January move for AC Milan defender
29 November at 09:50Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is keenly aware of his club’s injury situation and their loaded, but condensed schedule that awaits them in 2018. As such, he has given Florentino Perez the go-ahead to seek the shocking transfer of AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci.
According to Don Balon, the longtime Spanish defender will welcome the struggling Italian with open arms as Zinedine Zidane seeks reinforcements for their second-half season push.
Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda confirmed the speculation. “The captain of Real Madrid has given the nod to the arrival of Bonucci this winter. But the complicated thing is that Milan will have let him leave mid-season. The good thing is that he could play in the Champions League, because Milan is not qualified for the competition.”
So far Milan has denied any speculation of the sale. However, Florentino Perez holds the trump card that Bonucci would go crazy for a move to Real Madrid.
Go to comments