Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos avoids further UEFA punishment
13 April at 14:00According to the latest reports from Spain, Sergio Ramos will face no further punishment from UEFA following Real Madrid’s 4-3 aggregate victory over Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals.
The Spanish international was pictured standing on the sidelines for the final few minutes of the match, despite being suspended after picking up a needless yellow card during the first leg in Turin last week.
The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has decided against extending Ramos’ ban due to the fact he did not actually step on to the pitch, though regulations stipulate that when a player is banned they must not enter the locker room or tunnel area. He will therefore be available for selection against Bayern Munich later this month.
Back in 2014, Los Blancos midfielder Xabi Alonso was suspended for the European Super Cup after entering the field of play to celebrate Gareth Bale’s goal during the Champions League final against Atlético Madrid.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
