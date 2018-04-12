Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos could miss both legs of Champions League semi-final
12 April at 12:35According to the latest reports from Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Sergio Ramos could miss both legs of Real Madrid’s forthcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final.
The 32-year-old, who missed last night’s quarter-final match against Juventus due to suspension, was pictured standing pitch side towards the end of the game.
Should UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decide to hold the Spaniard to account for his actions, he could be handed a further two-match ban which would rule him out of the next stage of the competition where Los Blancos will face one of Liverpool, Roma or Bayern Munich.
An injury-time Cristiano Ronaldo penalty handed Zinedine Zidane’s side a 4-3 aggregate win and kept them on course to lift the Champions League trophy for an unprecedented third consecutive season. Only time will tell whether their captain will be able to help them reach the final in Kyiv, due to be played on Saturday 26th May.
