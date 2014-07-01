Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos sets new negative record

Real Madrid failed to make the most of Barcelona’s 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo yesterday night as the Merengues were hold to 0-0 draw by Athletic Bilbao. The La Liga giants sit 4th in the table and are nine points behind table leaders Barcelona.



Things went from bad to worse yesterday night when Sergio Ramos was shown the red card in the 86th minute. The Spain International will skip the upcoming home Sevilla clash but yesterday night’s red card means the Real Madrid ace has settled a new negative record in the Spanish league.



Sergio Ramos, in fact, is the first player in the history of La Liga to have been showed 19 red cards.



​Regarded as one of the most solid and reliable defenders of the last 10 years, Sergio Ramos has always struggled to keep his nerves when things do not go the right direction for his side.

