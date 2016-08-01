Real Madrid set sights on Bayern Munich, Chelsea and PSG stars



Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has made no secret of the fact he intends to kick start a revolution at the club this summer.



According to Madrid-based daily newspaper Marca, the 70-year-old has set his sights on acquiring Neymar, Eden Hazard and Robert Lewandowski in order to provide the team with a fresh attacking impetus.



The president’s plan is to dispense with the services of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, with Zinedine Zidane’s team struggling to score goals in what has been a lacklustre season so far.



His number one target is of course the Paris Saint-Germain superstar, whom he could look to bring to Spain in a swap deal involving Cristiano heading in the opposite direction. Meanwhile, Hazard is second on the list of priorities, with the Belgian having declared his desire to play for Los Blancos at some stage in his career.



Lewandowski would complete a fearsome trident which Pérez hopes can catapult his team back to competing with Barcelona for the league title next campaign.



(Marca)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)