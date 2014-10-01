If reports from Don Balon are to be believed, La Liga giants Real Madrid have already set sights on signing Mohamed Salah from Liverpool next summer.

Salah, who joined from Serie A giants Roma this season, has been mercurial form for the Reds this season and has found the back of the 20 times in all competitions for Liverpool and is currently tied with Harry Kane as the Premier League topscorer with 15 goals.

Don Balon say that Florentino Perez sees Salah as the perfect replacement for Gareth Bale and while he will be expensive, Real Madrid will try doing anything they can to bring the Egyptian star to the Santiago Bernabeu. Salah too, is aware of interest from the European champions and has informed his representatives to make contact with the club.

He wants to close a verbal agreement soon as he feels flattered to have attracted interest from the Los Blancos and he will happy to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)