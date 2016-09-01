Real Madrid set to announce first January signing

Athltic Bilbao's 23-year old goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been rumoured to be on his way to Real Madrid for quite some time now.



The goalkeeper, who has come up through the youth ranks at Athetic Bilboa, and has been a revelation so far this season and his current contract with the club expires at the end of June 2018. After the debacle with the David De Gea's transfer from Manchester United a few seasons back and given the fact that current Los Merengues goalkeeper, Costa Rica'n international Keylor Navas, is not getting any younger, Real Madrid have decided to splash the cash on Arrizabalaga and pay his redemption clause fee of €20 million.



This because Real Madrid don't want to risk the player being able to negotiate with whomever he wants starting February 1st as well as the fact that Arrizabalaga has made it clear that he does not wish to leave the club he grew up at on a free transfer.



The deal is expected to be made official in the beginning of January 2018.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)