Real Madrid are set to renew Sergio Ramos’ deal,

The Spanish defender and set-piece hero recently turned provider against Real Sociedad, helping Borja Mayoral score by teeing him up with a scissor-kick.

The three-time Champions League winner would be extending his current deal until June 30th, 2021. He signed a new deal in the summer of 2015, one which will run until 2020, but the Merengues wanted to tack on another season.

Were he to last until the end of his deal, Ramos will have been a Real player for 17 seasons, having joined from Sevilla in 2005. He has played 369 Liga goals since joining the Merengues, scoring 50 goals.

The 31-year-old recently spoke out after Real Madrid went down 1-0 to Real Betis in Liga action, saying that they’d had “a

We have to be united and think of ourselves, but there is a great team here and there are no excuses.”

a f--king bad start. It's concerning and alarming, as [this bad start at home] has included games against opponents that we would normally beat at the Bernabeu".