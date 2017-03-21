Theo Hernandez. The 19-year-old, who is currently on-loan at Alaves from Atletico Madrid, is believed to be one of Red’s boss Jurgen Klopp’s primary summer targets but according to the Spanish outlet, Real Madrid have moved in to try to tempt the player across the city.

Reporter Anton Meana claims that although Liverpool are believed to be ready to offer the youngster a salary worth three times that what is on the table from the Spanish giants, Hernandez is happy in the capital and is reluctant to move away.



The same journalist also mentions that there is an unwritten agreement between the two great rivals (Atletico and Real) with discourages transfers taking place directly between them, although with the player only having a €24 million release clause in his current deal, it’s easy to see why Real are monitoring his progress with interest.