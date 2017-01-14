Alexander Isak. The 17-year-old hotshot has been dubbed the “New Ibrahimovic” after setting the football world alight with some outstanding performances for AIK Solna.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca , Real Madrid have beaten off competition from a host of other top European clubs to land young Swedish striker. The 17-year-old hotshot has been dubbed the “New Ibrahimovic” after setting the football world alight with some outstanding performances for AIK Solna.

A product of the clubs youth academy, Isak has been linked to a host of clubs since last summer with both Juventus and Manchester City reportedly chasing his signature but the Spanish journal now claims that Real are the club who have managed to close out the deal with club officials already having brokered an agreement.



Isak has made 24 appearances for his current club and such is his outstanding talent, has also earned two full international caps for his country. Solna have been resigned to losing him for several months now and it seems that his destination for next season, will be the Santiago Bernabeu.