Giorgio Chiellini.

According to Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo (via Calciomercato.com) , Real Madrid are preparing a huge summer offer for Juventus defender

After making tentative enquiries about team-mate Leonardo Bonucci, the journal understand's that the Spanish giants have now turned their attentions to his long standing partner at both club and international level.



With the departure of Portuguese centre-half Pepe expected at the end of the season, Real boss Zinedine Zidane wants to freshen up his back-line and the two Juventus men have appeared at the top of his wish-list. It’s believed that any deal involving the 32-year-old would include young Spanish defender Jesus Vallejo heading to Turin. The 20-year-old is currently on-loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.



It’s also been reported that Los Blancos are ready to put an offer in excess of €60 million on the table to try to tempt the Italian’s to part with the player who has been at the club since 2005.