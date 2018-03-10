Real Madrid set to renovate youth academy
10 March at 13:15La Liga giants Real Madrid are set to to renovate their youth academy, with club legend Raul being targeted as the man to take charge of things.
The Santiago Bernebeu based side is currently third in the La Liga, 15 points off table toppers and fierce rivals Barcelona. The side though, ousted French giants Paris Saint-Germain recently in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League to make its way into the quarter-final of the competition.
Marca understand that Real are set to add major improvements to its academy- La Fabrica, with new names set to be recruited.
The management of the project will be taken over by Alberto Morinigo and the Los Blancos are looking to two add two specific professionals- one is the physical fitness specialist and the second one a specialist in sports.
More so, the side from the Spanish capital sees former striker and legend Raul as the man to take charge of the academy, as he has been gaining experience with the side by attending meetings and traveling with the U-19 side.
While Raul doesn't have a coaching license yet, his chances of taking over the role seem to be increasing day by day.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
