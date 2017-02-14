

Reports in Marca state that Real Madrid has entered into negotiations with US Sports giant Under Armour with a view to becoming their kit supplier from 2020.

Los Blancos are currently under contract to Adidas until this time but the journal claims that the club’s long running deal with the German company, which started way back in 1998, is set to finish at the end of the current agreement.



Under Armour formed in 2006 and sponsors some of the world’s biggest sports stars including Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, Jordan Spieth, Andy Murray and Michael Phelps. They recently broke into the football market and have been Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur’s kit supplier since 2011.



Any potential deal will make Real Madrid the highest paid club in the world with a reported €150 million deal on the table to make the switch. Manchester United currently holds that accolade having recently switched to Adidas in a deal worth €95 million.