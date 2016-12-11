Real Madrid set two new records en route to becoming World Champions

Spanish giants Real Madrid have defeated Brazilian side Gremio in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup after Cristiano Rolando scored the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute.



The win is special for more than just the obvious reasons as with it the Los Merengues have set a new club record of winning 5 titles in one calendar year for the first time in their glorious history as in 2017 they have won La Liga, Champions League, European Supercup, Supercopa de Espana and now the FIFA Club Word Cup.



The Spanish giants set another impressive record as well becoming the first side ever to win back to back FIFA Club World Cup titles after having achieved this feat as the first team to win back to back Champions League titles since the European cup was transformed into the Champions League.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)