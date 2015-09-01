Man Utd learns Gareth Bale’s price-tag
06 February at 11:20Real Madrid are open to selling Gareth Bale in the summer should the buying club be willing to match the winger's €90 million price tag, according to Diario Gol.
The Wales international has claimed three Champions League trophies and a Liga title during his stint in the Spanish capital but has struggled to overcome a number of serious injuries. Real president Florentino Perez believes the time is now right to sell the Manchester United target and has set his asking price ahead of the summer transfer.
Previously, Perez has offered Bale to Paris Saint Germain as part of a proposed swap for Neymar. Toni Kroos was also reportedly part of that offer.
Despite his injuries, Bale has been crucial for Real Madrid when healthy. However, Perez is eyeing the summer transfer window to remake his attacking group, which would see both Bale and Karim Benzema leave.
