James Rodriguez could find himself leaving Bayern this summer… but for an unexpected destination!

And, according to Don Balon (via 101greatgoals), it sounds like the Germans want to keep him… but reroute him to Spain in exchange for Ivan Rakitic!

The move would be a surprise, seeing as James has also netted six times in the Bundesliga, and looks to have stayed in shape, unlike a number of other midfielders. Arturo Vidal has just been taken out of the Real Madrid game by injury, while Thiago Alcantara’s days appear numbered because of his physical concerns.

Bayern and Barcelona get on well, the Thiago deal being one example of the two clubs working well together.

The young Colombian star has done reasonably well for himself in Bavaria, taking his assists into double digits as Bayern have cruised to the Bundesliga title.The Colombian international originally joined Real for € 80 million in 2014, but moved to Bayern on a loan with a €43m release clause. It looks like the Champions League contenders want to exercise it, but only so they can send him to Spain. Ivan Rakitic is going down Ernesto Valverde’s power rankings.