Real Madrid shortlist four forwards to replace Benzema
01 December at 11:30Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is determined to unload French striker Karim Benzema at the first opportunity. His struggles this season has forced the club to think deeply about replacing him.
According to Don Balon, both Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane have narrowed their options to four strikers.
Mauro Icardi is first on the list as the Inter Milan is, at the moment, Perez’s preferred option. The Nerazzuri, however, are not willing to let its star go, and they already have a plan to increase his release clause to €220 million.
After Icardi, the Real Madrid braintrust is looking at RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, who’s been putting up strong performances in the Bundesliga yet again. However, he isn’t favorite due to his polarizing nature among fans in Germany.
Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski has also been shortlisted by Perez. The Polish forward’s future is the subject of much speculation lately, with his wife saying she wants him to finish his career in MLS.
Lastly, Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez appears set to see out his contract this season and leave on a free transfer next summer. Real Madrid see him as a budget move since the bonus they’ll pay him is far less than the transfer fee they’d have to pay Arsenal next month.
