After another starring role in Tuesday night’s Champions League victory over Bayern Munich, Real Madrid midfielder Isco has declared that he’s close to a contract renewal at the club. The 24-year-old has been the subject of much transfer discussion over the past few months with stories linking him with a possible shock move to Barcelona at the end of the season.



Having denied these claims and also ones linking him with a move to the Premier League to join Chelsea, Isco told reporters last night that; “We are very close to a renewal of my contact, I have always said that it’s my intention to wear this jersey for many years to come and this is how I want things to work out”.



Having struggled to command a first-team place at the start of Zinedine Zidane’s time on the bench, the Spanish international has now become an integral part of the squad.