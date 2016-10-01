Having just signed a new deal at Real Madrid which contains a €700M release clause, Spanish midfielder Isco has now confirmed that Barcelona did try to sign him during his period of uncertainty over his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.



The 25-year-old was speaking at a press-conference earlier today and when asked if contact had been made he replied; “Maybe there was some contact, but I did not listen to them. My intention was to succeed here. The goals are to win a lot of titles and to become a starter.”



Having just penned his new deal, Isco refused to rule out leaving the Spanish capital one day when he declared that; “You never know, What I do know is my intention to be here for many years. I hope to renew many more times.”



He also spoke of his admiration for coach Zinedine Zidane who kept faith with him, stating that; “The coach has been very important to me. It has given me a lot of confidence. I think I'm right because now I'm playing more advanced. He knows me well and knows how to make the best of me."