Cristiano Ronaldo defends himself. Yesterday morning, the Portuguese player came to court for the first hearing of his trial that saw him accused of tax fraud. The Real Madrid star did not leave speak once he left the hall, but entrusted his reactions to a statement. "Real Madrid knows my move, I have never tried to evade taxes, and in managing my image rights, I simply maintained the agency that ran them in the days of Manchester United, created in 2004, when I still was not thinking of coming to Spain. This process has come to the forefront because I am one of the largest taxpayers in Spain."

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Spanish court to face judge over £13million tax fraud probe https://t.co/c10GILYxQ8 pic.twitter.com/H5JY5Ah8qh — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 31, 2017