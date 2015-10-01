Real Madrid star defender ruled out of Champions League clash against Napoli
24 February at 16:00Real Madrid defensive star Raphael Varane has been ruled out of the Merengues’ Champions League clash against Napoli with a grade 2 muscle strain in his left hamstring, the LaLiga giants have announced through their official website. The LaLiga giants have not unveiled the player’s recovery time but Varane is understood not to be able to recover in time for the return leg of the Champions League clash against Napoli.
“Following tests carried out today on Raphaël Varane at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a grade 2 muscle strain in his left hamstring. His recovery will continue to be assessed”, the statement reds.
Napoli will face Real Madrid on the 7th of March at the San Paolo after that the LaLiga table leaders had beaten the Serie A side for 3-1 in their first Bernabeu meeting two weeks ago.
Varane will be ruled out for the next Champions League clash and is likely to be replaced by Pepe.
Parte médico de Raphaël Varane.— Real Madrid C. F. (@realmadrid) 24 febbraio 2017
