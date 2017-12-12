​Speaking ahead of this weekend’s FIFA Club World Cup, the Brazilian full-back seemed to be hinting at the possibility of nabbing the former Barcelona star, saying that “Real Madrid should have the best players”.

In a press conference ahead of the upcoming tie with Al -Jazira, the Selecao star said that he was “satisfied with our squad, which is a mix of experienced and young players.”

"I am not the one who makes the transfers, but Real Madrid should have the best players, and if any top player is to be signed, he is welcome."

Neymar has played very well at Paris Saint-Germain, but reports have him being dissatisfied with Coach Unai Emery, and the level of Ligue 1 in general.

The €222 million signing has already scored 15 goals and added nine assists between Ligue 1 and Champions League action.