Real Madrid star fined for taking picture with endangered iguana
23 February at 23:05Real Madrid star striker Karim Benzema has been fined again. This time the reason has nothing to do with stolen sex tapes but is related to a picture the Frenchman shouldn’t have posted nor taken.
Benzema has spent a few days in the Caribbean spending some time in the Parque Natural de Martinica. Trouble is, he has taken a picture with a rare iguana violating a law that prohibits the capture of delicate species.
Lui Boutrin, the manager of the park was quoted by French paper La Provance : “Benzema will always be welcome in Martinique but he must be careful, footballers are not above the law”, suggesting that the Real Madrid star will be fined for holding the endangered iguana.
Benzema has already been in trouble in the past when, a few years ago, he was involved in a sex tape scandal which he had stolen to his former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena.
Merci à la Martinique 972 #KBNueve pic.twitter.com/h8jNLLFZxi— Karim Benzema (@Benzema) December 26, 2016
