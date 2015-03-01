James Rodriguez is closing in on a summer move to Manchester United. The 25-year-old has failed to impress Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and the portal claims that the player will snub the advances of Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal to join Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford next season.

James arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2014 for £63M after a sensational World Cup in Brazil but his career has stalled under Zidane having made only 17 appearances in all competitions this campaign.



The signing of James is now seen as phase two of Mourinho’s summer transfer strategy with the arrivals of both French striker Antoine Griezmann and Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva now both reportedly done deals.



The capture of the Colombian will be seen as another statement of intent from the Portuguese tactician as he looks to take United to the top of both at home and in Europe.