Real Madrid star hints at summer move to Manchester United
27 March at 12:38
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has hinted that he would love to work with Jose Mourinho once again. In an interview with French sports daily L’Equipe, the 23-year-old, who was bought by the Portuguese tactician during his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, expressed how much he had helped him in his career and how he had a special rapport with his former boss.
The French international declared that; “I had a special relationship with Mourinho. With Ancelotti, I played less, but he did extraordinary things at Real and this is what counts. I mostly wondered if the club [Real Madrid] was in line with my project, namely to play.”
Reports last week suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo had advised the Spanish giants to off-load Varane in the summer prompting speculation that Mourinho, who is in the market for defensive reinforcements, could take him to Old Trafford next season.
