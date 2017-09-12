Real Madrid star: I could have joined Barcelona
12 September at 13:00Marcos Asensio has revealed that he could have joined Barcelona when he was younger.
"It didn't work out with Barcelona," he told Cadena Cope's 'El Partidazo'.
Back then, Asensio was still at Real Mallorca, his boyhood club, and was being sought out by Spain’s elite clubs.
Instead, he joined Real Madrid for € 3.9 milion in 2015.
He has since been linked with Inter and Manchester United, but will go down in the history for scoring the last goal in Real Madrid’s 4-1 humbling of Juventus in last year’s Champions League final.
There is talk that the Merengues are offering him a new deal, one that will take his salary from €3.5 to €4.5m and keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2023.
Asensio has enjoyed a very strong start to his season, scoring two goals in three Liga games and threatening to displace Gareth Bale.
@EdoDalmonte
