Marcos Asensio has revealed that he could have joined Barcelona

"It didn't work out with Barcelona," he told Cadena Cope's 'El Partidazo'.

Back then, Asensio was still at Real Mallorca, his boyhood club, and was being sought out by Spain’s elite clubs.

Instead, he joined Real Madrid for

He has since been linked with

There is talk that the Merengues are offering him a new deal, one that will take his salary from €3.5 to €4.5m and keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2023.

Asensio has enjoyed a very strong start to his season, scoring two goals in three Liga games and threatening to displace Gareth Bale.