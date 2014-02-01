Real Madrid may be in even deeper trouble than expected following news that Raphael Varane is injured.

The French international is considered to be a indispensable cog in the Galácticos’ defence, but went down as the Liga holders defeated Borussia Dortmund in Champions League action on Wednesday evening.

Speaking after the game, coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed that "he hurt himself and we will see. Tomorrow [Thursday] they will do a scan. The player is optimistic but he will not be available on Saturday, that's for sure.”

Beyond being a blow for the Frenchman, this is bad news for the Merengues, with Zidane himself admitting that midfielder Marcos Llorente may have to line up in defence.

This against a team like Sevilla, currently level on points with Real in fourth place.

Real have struggled to play at home, moreover, and really seem to miss having a reserve defender with some experience, with Pepe leaving for Besiktas in the summer.