Real Madrid star injured vs PSG, status for return leg in doubt

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is facing a spell on the sidelines after spraining knee ligaments.



Kroos played the full 90 minutes of Wednesday's Champions League round-of-16 win over Paris Saint-Germain but is now set to miss a number of La Liga matches.



A club statement read: "Following tests carried out on Toni Kroos by the Sanitas Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain to the exterior lateral ligament in the left knee. His recovery will continue to be assessed."



Madrid have not said how long the Germany international is likely to be out for but reports in Spain suggest it will be for at least a fortnight.



That would potentially rule Kroos out of La Liga matches against Real Betis, Leganes, Alaves and Espanyol.



However, he could be fit in time for the second leg against PSG on March 6, where Zinedine Zidane's holders will defend a 3-1 lead.