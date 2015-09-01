Real Madrid star Karim Benzema to sign new five-year-deal with club amid Mbappe rumours
27 July at 14:05Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is set to pen a new five-year-deal with the club despite increasing rumours that Real are keen on bringing in Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in Spain via the Daily Mail.
The La Liga giants are currently locked in a battle to sign Monaco’s forward along with Manchester City, but that has not deterred France international Benzema signing a brand new lengthy deal with the club.
The 29-year-old has been a part of Madrid’s BBC – featuring Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo – and it has been a winning formula under manager Zinedine Zidane’s leadership, having won last season’s Champions League trophy.
Los Blancos are starting to build enough ground that they are turning into the most impressive team in the world, leaving their arch rivals Barcelona behind. Los Blancos apparently see Benzema as a part of this, and do not want him to depart despite the added obstacle of potentially having Mbappe in the side, perhaps in the not too distant future.
