Real Madrid star omitted from squad for Champions League clash against Napoli

Good news for Napoli as Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has been omitted from Real Madrid squad for the incoming Champions League clash against the Serie A side. The two teams will meet at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow in their first game of the last 16-stage.



The Welshman picked up an ankle injury during Real Madrid’s Champions League clash against Sporting CP this past November and has yet to return to actions since. He has seven goals and four assists in 16 games with Real Madrid so far this season and Zinedine Zidane hopes that his star will recover in time for the return leg at Napoli’s San Paolo Stadium which will be played on the 7th of March.



Here’s the full Real Madrid squad for tomorrow’s game: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla e Rubén Yáñez; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Varane, Nacho e Marcelo; Kroos, James, Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric e Isco; Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema, Lucas Vázquez, Morata.

