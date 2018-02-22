Real Madrid star opens up to Milan return
08 March at 22:35Real Madrid beat PSG in the UEFA Champions league as Los blancos will be progressing to the next phase alongside a few other clubs (including Liverpool and Juventus just to name a few). Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic is a player that Max Allegri's Juve like very much so. According to the latest Tuttosport reports (via IlBianconero), it seems like the Croatian star might leave los Blancos this coming summer. He seemingly opened the door to a possible return to Milan (where he had played for Inter Milan in the past) : "Future? I don't know let's see. Milan? It's hard to talk about a return to the city of Milan right now. I loved to play in Italy and in Milan. You never know what the future might hold...".
Kovacic appeared in 20 games for Real Madrid so far this season (even if most of them were as a substitute) as he has two assists so far in 2017-18. A departure can very well be on the cards for him in the coming months...
