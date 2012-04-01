Real Madrid star puts De Gea’s summer move into doubt

Keilor Navas wants to stay at Real Madrid despite the Merengues’ interest in David De Gea, the Costa Rica International told reporters after Real Madrid’s 4-2 win on aggregate against city rivals Atletico.



Navas is being linked with a move out of the Santiago Bernabeu as the Champions League finalists are long time admirers of the Manchester United star. Real Madrid came close to signing De Gea in summer 2015 but the Spaniard’s move to Madrid collapsed in the summer window deadline day.



“I want to stay at Real Madrid for many years to come. I don't care what people say, I just do my job. I notice the fans' support, it makes me feel well-liked”.



Navas, 30, has only kept six clean sheets this season, conceding 47 goals in 37 games. The Costa Rica International is contracted with Real Madrid until 2020 and his possible permanence at the Santiago Bernabeu could be a threat for De Gea’s Real Madrid summer move.