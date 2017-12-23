Real Madrid star refuses to warm up and it's good news for Juve and Man Utd
23 December at 16:33This is not going to be a positive Christmas for Real Madrid fans despite their recent win in the Clubs’ World Cup. The Merenegues, in fact, have lost the Clasico clash against Barcelona and found themselves 14 points behind their historic rivals in the La Liga table.
Things are even more worrying for Real Madrid as Cadena Cope claims Isco did openly go against Zidane by refusing to continue his warm up training during the second half of the Bernabeu clash.
The Spain International was training and thought he would have entered the pitch but when Zidane played Nacho instead of him, he return to the bench and did not continue his training as he knew the Frenchman would have not played him.
Isco was not supposed to end his warm up training but did refuse to continue his training when he saw Nacho entering the pitch.
This could be good news for Juventus and Manchester United who are both being linked with signing the talented footballer.
Isco, however, has a € 700 million release clause which is impossible to match for any club in the world.
