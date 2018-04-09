Real Madrid star reveals Zidane was his idol when he was a kid
09 April at 15:10Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio has revealed that club boss Zinedine Zidane was his idol when he was kid.
The 22-year-old Asensio has emerged as one of the world's best young players over the last two seasons and did well for the club last season. This season, he hasn't been handed enough time on the pitch to shine and has started only 16 times in the La Liga, appearing ten times from the bench. He has scored twice, assisting thrice.
In an interview that he recently gave to BeinSport, Asensio talked about his admiration for Zidane and how he was his footballing idol when he was a kid. The Spaniard said:
"I had a poster of Zidane in my room."
"He was my idol when I was little. I loved that elegance, that talent and grace that he showed on the pitch."
Asensio also talked about the club's ambitions about winning the Champions League thrice in a row. He said: "I think we showed in the tie against PSG that we are the same team that we were last year and we are back to the level that we were on last year."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
