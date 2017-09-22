Real Madrid star ruled out for at least a month
22 September at 14:55Real Madrid have not had a great start to the season. The Merengues won the Spanish and the European supercup but they failed to impress in the opening La Liga games of the season. Zinedine Zidane’s side have eight points in five games and sit 7th in the table.
As a partial explanation to Real Madrid’s bad start to the season, it is fair to say that Cristiano Ronaldo skipped the first four games of the season due to a suspension but not even the return of the Portuguese star on the pitch helped Real Madrid to avoid defeat in the last home game against Betis.
Now there are more bad news for Zinedine Zidane who has just been informed that his star defender Marcelo has been ruled out for a month. The Brazilian has suffered a grade 2 fibrillation on the back of the biceps of the left leg and will be forced out of the pitch for one month at least.
Go to comments