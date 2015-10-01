Real Madrid, Morata: 'I wanted Juventus stay'

Real Madrid star Alvaro Morata has left a piece of his heart in Turin where he spent the last two campaigns playing for Juventus. The Spanish striker will face Napoli in the Champions League round of 16 and a few days before the game he has released an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport.



“Napoli are a great team, their playing style is amazing, they have some very good players like Hamsik and Insigne but I always want to win. I admit I’d even more happy to beat them because I’ve played for Juve.”



“The bianconeri are in my heart. I’d like them to reach the Champions League final against us. If we are to lose a final, better to lose it against Juventus. I miss Juventus, I miss the Italian block with Bonucci, Barzagli, Chiellini, Marchisio and Buffon. They were so important for me to settle in well. Real Madrid’s buy-back clause has influenced me.”



“I still have goose bombs when I think of our how our fans welcomed us back after the Champions League final lost to Barcelona. I wanted to stay at Juventus for many years, Juventus representatives knew it. Real Madrid was the only problem: without buy-back clause I would have stayed at Juventus.”

