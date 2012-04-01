Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos explains controversial goal celebration

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos scored equalized from the spot in a Copa del Rey clash against Sevilla yesterday night celebrating the decisive goal for the Merengues’ qualification with a controversial celebration that you can see in the video below.





Ramos is a former Sevilla defender and some of his old fans have never forgiven him for leaving his childhood club to join Real Madrid in 2005. Here’s what he told Spanish media yesterday after scoring a panenka goal.



“I didn’t mean to be disrespectful. I told Soria [Sevilla goalkeeper] that I’m sorry. I can’ support a part of these fans that insulted me and my mum from the very first minute of the game. This will be my home forever but I’m the captain of Real Madrid now and I must do my best for this clyb.”



“I’d like to be welcomed in a different way. Dani Alves and Rakitic are always welcomed like Gods when they return to this stadium.”

