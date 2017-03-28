Isco is about to do a dramatic U-turn and commit his future to the club. Sources close to the player understand that talks between the two parties has intensified in recent days with the 24-year-old set to sign a new five to six year deal at the Bernabeu.

According to Spanish journal As , Real Madrid midfielderis about to do a dramatic U-turn and commit his future to the club. Sources close to the player understand that talks between the two parties has intensified in recent days with the 24-year-old set to sign a new five to six year deal at the Bernabeu.

This is all a far cry from reports last week that suggested that the Spanish international had already been in talks with Real’s bitter rivals Barcelona over a possible summer switch and the player himself has also hit back at what he calls “media invention” by stating that no talks between himself and the Catalan’s has ever taken place.



The journal now believes that if Isco pens a new deal in the capital though to be worth €8 million per season, this will spell the end of James Rodriguez with the Colombian looking likely to depart at the end of the season.