Manchester United target James Rodriguez has quashed rumours of an apparent move to Old Trafford by confirming that he plans to stay at Real Madrid.





Express Sport reports that the 25-year-old Colombian, linked heavily with a move to the Premier League, considers his future to be at the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking after scoring twice in his sides 3-0 Copa Del Ray over Sevilla on Wednesday, James explained that; “I’m fine and we all go through rough patches. This is a new year and a new life, I'm staying put. I just want to perform well whenever I'm given the chance and do a good job, to help the team, just as I did today. Everyone in the squad always wants to play all of the time.”

He continued; “I’m happy at Real Madrid. This is the club that I always dreamed of playing for and when I hear that Bernabeu chanting my name there's nothing like it.” Rumours began to surface a few weeks ago when the Colombian was reported to be trying to obtain a European passport hinting that he was planning a switch to England.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler